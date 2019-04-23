Officials are looking at dash camera, body camera and drone footage as they piece together what happened when police fatally shot a man in Coon Rapids last week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Monday identified the victim as John Duane Fairbanks, 40, of Cass Lake and said he died of gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Fairbanks pulled a gun during a routine traffic stop and exchanged gunfire with Coon Rapids police about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

After fleeing on foot from the stop on Foley Boulevard and shooting at officers, Fairbanks hid in a nearby neighborhood, police said. Officers located Fairbanks and exchanged gunfire again, this time killing Fairbanks. None of the officers was injured.

In a statement, the BCA identified the officers involved as Alex Hattstrom and Geoff Neumann of the Coon Rapids Police Department and Christopher Vitek Jr. of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Hattstrom and Vitek discharged their firearms, according to the statement, while Neumann discharged his Taser.

A handgun was recovered next to Fairbanks’ body, the statement said.

“While this is not the outcome we would want, we expect our law enforcement officers to protect the public and themselves,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said after the shooting. “Sadly, the suspect chose actions that dictated those actions.”

The BCA is investigating the incident and will present its findings to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for review.