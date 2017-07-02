Police on Sunday identified the three people who were shot in the busy Uptown entertainment district of Minneapolis shortly after bar closing over the weekend.

The victims were wounded in separate locations minutes apart early Saturday, and one of them was critically injured, police said. As of Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to say whether the two scenes are related.

Suffering a life-threatening wound to the neck about 2:25 a.m. while in a vehicle near the intersection of Humboldt and Lagoon avenues was Mikyla R. Cornelious, 21, of Inver Grove Heights, according to police. The former St. Paul Highland Park High School basketball player was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minutes earlier at Hennepin Avenue S. and 31st Street, two men were shot, one in several times in the leg and another in the foot and armpit, police said.

Those victims were identified Sunday as Shaun J. Knight, 26, of Mounds View, and Keith L. Garrett Jr., 23, of St. Paul.

Anyone with information about either shooting can call police at 612-692-8477 or text 847411 (enter MPD, a space, and then the information).