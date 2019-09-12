Police found human remains in the woods near Cass Lake, Minn., just east of Bemidji.
Leech Lake Tribal police officers were conducting a search on Tuesday when they found the remains, according to a statement from the department. It was not immediately known why a search was underway or if it was connected to the remains.
An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No further details will be available until the body can be identified and relatives notified, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Suspect arrested in slaying of man whose body was found in a burning Minneapolis home
The 66-year-old suspect was arrested in St. Paul and booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder, police said.
Local
Judy Erdahl, breast cancer research advocate who fostered gratitude, dies at 57
Judy Erdahl was well known in the Minnetonka area from her years as an Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) coordinator and parent education instructor. When…
Duluth
St. Louis County Board moves to cut its Amazon spending and buy local
The board passed a resolution Tuesday saying employees should make "every effort" to make purchases locally.
West Metro
Sheriff: No new information to be immediately released on police killing of Richfield man
The Sheriff's Office said it's premature to release videos or other details of the incident.
Duluth
St. Louis County attorney: Deputy justified fatal shooting of Hermantown man during exchange of gunfire
The County Attorney's Office also found that a second deputy's decision to hit the gunman with his squad car was justified.