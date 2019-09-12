Police found human remains in the woods near Cass Lake, Minn., just east of Bemidji.

Leech Lake Tribal police officers were conducting a search on Tuesday when they found the remains, according to a statement from the department. It was not immediately known why a search was underway or if it was connected to the remains.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details will be available until the body can be identified and relatives notified, police said.