A 4-year-old child was wounded Thursday when a gun went off, apparently accidentally, inside a Minneapolis home, police said.

The child, whose name and gender weren’t revealed, was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Hospital in Robbinsdale with noncritical injuries, police said. The child’s condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday night.

Authorities have offered only scant details about the 11:30 a.m. shooting, which occurred in the 1400 block of Newton Avenue N., in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn said that police and child protection services are investigating.

A 34-year-old woman was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of child endangerment, public records show.

More details will become available with the release of an public incident report Friday, Horn said.