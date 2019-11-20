Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon that killed a bicyclist who was struck by a truck in downtown Minneapolis.

A police spokesman said that the crash took place about 4:15 p.m. near where W. Linden Avenue, N. 12 Street and Hawthorne Avenue intersect, in the western edge of the Downtown West neighborhood. The truck’s driver stopped at the scene and is “cooperating fully” with police, said the spokesman, John Elder.

“We will be using video in the area to aid in the investigation,” Elder said, adding that it was too soon to know who, if anyone, was at fault.

The victim’s name, age and gender weren’t immediately known Wednesday, but will be released in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, pending an autopsy.