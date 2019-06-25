Detectives arrested a suspect in the brutal home invasion murder of Susan Spiller, a prominent community activist and artist whose body was found in her north Minneapolis home four years ago.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said they arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the murder. Because he was 14 at the time of the murders, he is being held at a juvenile facility.

Spiller, who was a personal friend of former longtime City Council Member Barb Johnson, was found by officers on the morning of July 16, 2015, in her modest wood-frame house in the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue N. Her injuries were so severe that medical examiners were unable to pinpoint a precise cause of death, ruling instead that she died of "complex violence."

Several suspects emerged after her death, but were each ruled out early on. Police briefly eyed a teenager with a long history of run-ins with the law, but didn't immediately interview him. They also questioned a neighbor, with whom Spiller had apparently had a confrontation shortly before her death that left her shaken and fearful.

The announcement Tuesday came shortly after the sentencing of a man in another high profile cold case: the killing of Lorri Mesedahl, 17, whose body was found in a North Side rail yard in 1983, after having been strangled and brutally beaten. Her killer, Darrell Rea, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for her death.