A Cloquet man is in jail for the suspected murder of a 27-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son on the Fond du Lac Reservation this weekend.

Authorities on Sunday arrested Sheldon J. Thompson, 33, after a daylong search. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victims were found Saturday afternoon at a Cloquet home on the 1600 Block of Locke Lane. The Cloquet Police Department said the suspect and victims “had a relationship or otherwise knew each other.”

A neighbor called police at 1 p.m. Saturday to check on the victims, who were found dead inside the home. Police found Thompson in a wooded area near Mission Road in Perch Lake Township on Sunday night with the help of a Carlton County Sheriff’s K-9 and a State Patrol helicopter.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims or how they died, and a motive remains unknown. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Thompson is currently on unsupervised probation for a felony violation of a domestic assault no contact order in 2017. Though he was sentenced to three years in prison for the crime, a plea deal saw that he was given a downward departure from sentencing guidelines, according to court records. He would have been in prison until July had he been ordered to serve the sentence.

Thompson has been convicted of a number of domestic assaults in the past decade.

Band chairman Kevin Dupuis said in a statement they are “doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our people and our neighboring communities.”

“We live in a very close-knit community in which trauma to any one individual or group deeply affects our collective well-being,” he said.