Roseville police have made a second arrest in connection with a crash in which two pedestrians were hit and killed last week while crossing Larpenteur Avenue.

Tips from the public led officers to a St. Paul bar where they found the driver of a Chrysler LeBaron believed to have been involved in Thursday’s fatal crash that killed pedestrians Robert Blake Buxton, 47, and Meridith Aikens, 45, as they crossed Larpenteur at Woodbridge Court. Authorities say the 61-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol and was in his car attempting to drive away from the bar Saturday night when detectives made the arrest.

Police announced the arrest Sunday night.

Detectives found fresh damage to the suspect’s car and additional evidence linking him to the crash, said Roseville Police Deputy Chief Erika Scheider.

“It is believed the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and aware he struck the victim [or victims],” she said.

Police arrested a pickup truck driver who had stopped at the scene on Thursday, but had been looking for a second vehicle that likely hit one or both victims at 5:35 p.m. and fled the scene, Scheider said.

Police on Friday released surveillance video from a nearby business that showed two sedans passing the scene seconds after Buxton and Aikens were hit. A caretaker from a nearby apartment building said a second vehicle hit Aikens as she lay in the right lane of Larpenteur Avenue but did not stop.

News coverage generated several tips that led police to the suspect and his vehicle. Authorities executed a search warrant to draw a blood sample to determine the suspect’s blood alcohol content.

The suspect, who is from Roseville, was booked into the Ramsey County jail.

Police continue to investigate