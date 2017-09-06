A western Minnesota teenager who had been missing for nearly a month until Tuesday was the victim of a kidnapping by three men and subjected to continued assaults and moved to various locations before she swam her way to freedom, police said Wednesday.

Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the alleged abduction of 15-year-old Jasmine Block in early August. Two of the suspects are from Carlos, Minn., ages 32 and 31. The third is 20 and from Mankato. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

“After 29 harrowing days, Jasmine Block is safe and has been reunited with her family,” Police Chief Rick Wyffels said as he revealed some of the details at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

According to Wyffels:

The 32-year-old knew Block as a family acquaintance and approached her outside her home in the 200 block of McKay Avenue N. around 11 p.m. on Aug. 8 on the pretense of needing help with a family situation. She agreed, got in his vehicle and they drove to his home.

“Once inside, Jasmine Block’s nightmare just began,” the chief said. The man bound her with zip ties, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her with weapons. The 31-year-old also assaulted Block, as did the 20-year-old, who arrived about two weeks into the abduction.

These assaults continued over the several weeks she was being held.

Late last week, the men took Block from the house “to various locations including a cornfield and a foreclosed property in Grant County,” Wyffels said.

On Tuesday, the three went to a nearby town for lunch and left Block alone for the first time in 29 days.

Block “bravely ran from door to door of nearby properties trying to find someone to help,” the chief said.

She then swam across a portion of Thompson Lake in Grant County to a residential area, where she located a man and asked him to call 911.

Police said their investigation still has many details to uncover including attempting to identify the specific cornfields that the suspects drove through with Block. They are also hoping to locate her shoes and pants, which were lost in the lake.

Investigators also are asking farmers in Pope, Grant and Douglas counties to check their cornfields for damage associated with vehicles driving through them, and for anglers at the lake to report the discovery of any clothing.