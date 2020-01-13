Power sports vehicle maker Polaris Inc. has appointed a former Michelin Groupe executive to the newly created post of Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately, officials announced Monday.

In his new role, Victor “Vic” Koelsch will join Polaris and work to accelerate the integration of more digital technologies into the off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, electric vehicles and motorcycles Polaris currently makes.

The $6 billion Medina-based manufacturer has increasingly embedded digital offerings into its products such as GPS tracking, rider location tools for group rides, Bluetooth/phone equipped helmets and other tools designed to enhance rider experiences.

With Koelsch’s 30 years of expertise, officials said the adoption and expansion of newer digital technologies at Polaris could move even quicker and help customers tap into the company’s offerings in new ways.

“We have been building industry-leading digital capabilities for several years and are excited for Vic to take our digital efforts to the next level and deliver more value to customers and shareholders,” Polaris CEO Scott Wine said.

Most recently, Koelsch was president, chief executive and the turnaround leader of battery-maker Exide Technologies. Before that, he held various leadership roles with the Michelin Groupe, where he ran two large business units and served as Michelin’s first chief digital officer.

In a statement Koelsch said “I look forward to joining Polaris and leveraging my background in bringing innovative, digitally enabled business models and solutions to market.”

Polaris’ stockprice rose $1.83 a share to $94.16 during morning trading Monday.