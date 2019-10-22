Off-road vehicle-maker Polaris Inc. beat Wall Street expectations and raised its 2019 guidance Tuesday despite an 11% drop in third-quarter adjusted earnings brought on by extra tariff costs and negative foreign exchange rates.

The Medina-based maker of ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and boats said it earned $104 million, or $1.68 a share, adjusted to exclude one-time costs. That beat the consensus estimate of analysts of $1.59 a share.

Sales rose 7% to $1.77 billion. Its biggest product line, off-road four-wheel vehicles, had a sales jump of 11% to $1.1 billion.

Executives also narrowed full-year profit guidance upward. The company's shares jumped nearly 5% in early trading.

In a statement, Polaris CEO Scott Wine praised the quarter's revenue growth and modest margin expansion despite "mounting macroeconomic ambiguity."

Wine noted Polaris' new 2020 off-road vehicle line up and the company's recently revised corporate name and brand tagline. He said the company "continued to improve dealer satisfaction and engagement."

Wine also praised increased sales of the company's four-wheel RZR and Ranger products "despite an increasingly competitive market."

Sales of the much smaller snowmobile line rose 53% to $106 million. Motorcycle sales fell 3% to $150 million as both the Indian and the Slingshot brands slipped. Sales in Polaris's newly-acquired boating businesses fell 11% to $119 million.

Polaris's aftermarket division, which includes its Transamerican Auto Parts retail stores, saw sales rise 3% to $236 million.

Polaris now expects full-year per share profit to be in a range of $6.20 to $6.30, tightening from the previous range of $6.10 to $6.30.

Including one time items, such as restructuring and acquisition costs and those associated with the exit of the company's Victory motorcycle line, the company's net income fell 7% to $88.3 million, or $1.42 a share, in the third quarter. That bottom line also accounts for construction and recent opening of a new distribution center in Nevada.