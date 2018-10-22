Despite ongoing trade tariff woes, Polaris Industries reported a solid third quarter Monday, one in which sales and profits saw double-digit increases with help from four-wheeler demand and contributions from a newly acquired boat business.

The results, which beat Wall Street expectations, included sales that rose 12 percent to $1.65 billion and net income that rose 17 percent to $95.5 million, or $1.50 a share.

Excluding costs from the shut down of the Victory Motorcycle product line, the purchase of a boat company and other one-time restructuring-costs, adjusted earnings were $1.86 per share. On average, analysts had expected $1.57 per share on sales of $1.64 billion.

Polaris maintained its prior sales and profit guidance for the year. The Medina-based maker of ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, electric vehicles, accessories and boats, still anticipates full 2018 sales will grow 11 to 12 percent and that adjusted earnings will be $6.48 to 6.58 per share.

The forecast includes "an estimated $40 million of tariff cost increases anticipated in 2018 before counter measures," the company said.

CEO Scott Wine told analysts during a morning conference call that the U.S. trade tariff issue is increasing the cost of spiking domestic steel and aluminum prices and Chinese imports.

Wine said Polaris was able to hold to prior $40 million tariff-hit estimate only by taking three types of "aggressive action." They included some product price increases, lobbying Congress and the Trump Administration, and fighting hard to win exemptions to specific trade tariff rules that Wine said specifically impacted domestic manufacturers like Polaris.

Outside of the trade issue and rising commodity costs, Wine was pleased with results.

"The dedication and strong execution of our Polaris team continued to drive broad based growth across the business in the third quarter," he said.

Wine said the 2019 product announcements were well received.

He added that international product sales again outpaced North America results and noted that the company's Indian motorcycle continues to gain market share.

Total sales increased across all product lines, though motorcycle sales were nearly flat. Offroad recreational vehicles, Polaris' largest segment, saw sales rise 3 percent to $1.035 billion. Its aftermarket business, which includes its retail Transamerican Auto Parts business, rose 2 percent to $230 million.

"We were also pleased with the early performance of Boat Holdings," Wine said noting the pontoon and boat maker that Polaris acquired early in the third quarter. It contributed $134 million in sales to results.

Warranty costs were down, as the company nears the end of repairs connected with thousands of recalls in the past few years.

Polaris stock rose 4 percent or $3.64 to $93.97 per share in late morning trading.