Polaris Industries Inc. said its first-quarter profit fell 13% due to higher operational costs and tariffs, but that still beat investors expectations.

Executives at the Medina-based maker of snowmobiles and other outdoor vehicles raised their earnings outlook for the rest of the year. Even so, the company's shares fell 2% in early trading.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company earned $48.4 million, or 78 cents a share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.08 per share, down 9%. Analysts expected adjusted per-share profit of 91 cents.

Sales rose 15% to $1.5 billion.

"Retail sales results were somewhat mixed, with greater than 20% snowmobile growth helping to offset modest weather-related declines in off-road vehicles, motorcycles and boats, although all three of these segments came on strong at the end of March," Scott Wine, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

Polaris increased its full year earnings guidance to be in the range of $6.05 to $6.30 a diluted share. That's up from the previous range of $6 to $6.25 per share. The new outlook includes the absorption of $80 to $90 million of additional tariff costs anticipated in 2019 over 2018.

The company earned $5.24 a diluted share in 2018.

Executives reiterated their forecast for sales growth of 11% to 13% in 2019.