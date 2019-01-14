Christopher & Banks saw a 3 percent increase in holiday sales, lower than last year's increase and the nation's overall spending increase over the season.

"We are pleased to have delivered positive comparable sales for the holiday period with strong conversion rates thus far in the quarter," said President and CEO Keri Jones in a statement. "We believe that our improved performance quarter-to-date was the result of new product resonating with customers, an enhanced in-store experience that made it easier to shop, compelling promotions and our omnichannel initiatives."

Jones, who took over as CEO in February 2018, said the Plymouth-based chain is starting see traction from its new strategy.

She has urged patience throughout the year as the company hired a new leadership change and a new approach to product selection, store management and online sales.

Still, U.S. retail sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 rose 5.1 percent over 2017, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse. The figures include online and in-store spending across all forms of payment.

Target reported last week a 5.7 percent sales increase. However, Macy's and Kohl's comparable sales increases were lower that of Christopher & Banks.

Last year, the chain reported a 5.7 percent increase in same store sales for the holiday season. The company will report its full fourth quarter earnings on March 13.

In December, the company's board rejected an unsolicited offer from a subsidiary of Chinese-American venture capital firm CSC Generation Holdings, which is trying to revive the Herberger's brand.

The board at the time "reaffirmed its commitment" to strategic initiatives underway under new Jones and her management team.

In December, Christopher & Banks reported disappointing third quarter results and announced it would close 30 to 40 stores with expiring leases over the next 2 1/2 years.

In early afternoon trading, the chain's stock was up 20 percent to 63 cents a share.