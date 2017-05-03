Lynx forward Plenette Pierson sustained a concussion late in Lynx practice Wednesday and has been placed in the WNBA’s concussion protocol. There is a good chance she will miss both of the team’s preseason games – Friday against Atlanta at Xcel Energy Center and Monday at Washington. The hope is she will be ready to play in time for the season opener against Chicago May 14.

Coach Cheryl Reeve said Pierson – signed as a free agent during the off-season – took an elbow to the temple.

“She’s in the program,’’ Reeve said of the concussion protocol. “And then it’s all about a person’s ability to recover from the symptoms. Obviously, it’s serious in terms of how we handle these things. There is no desire to accelerate through this. With some, they get a concussion and they could be out for a long time. Others not as much. It’s how your body responds.’’

Reeve said this is Pierson's second concussion.

Reeve said Pierson – a 35-year-old forward known for her physical play – has had an outstanding camp and has emerged as the clear leader on the team’s second unit. Because she is still learning a new scheme and is still getting comfortable with her new teammates, it is disappointing should she miss the two-game preseason. Indeed, the concussion might prevent Pierson from even accompanying the the team to Washington, D.C., for Monday’s game.