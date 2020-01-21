A 20-year-old Central American who drove drunk in St. Paul and caused a crash that killed a motorist and injured a passenger in another vehicle pleaded guilty to the lesser of two felony counts, received credit for time in jail since his arrest and was deported back to his homeland.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers put Jose O. Vasquez-Guillen on a charter flight Monday bound for his native El Salvador, less than a month after he admitted in Ramsey County District Court to criminal vehicular operation in connection with the two-vehicle crash on April 3, 2019, south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport that killed 52-year-old Mark J. O'Gara, of St. Paul.

"This case illustrates the public benefits when local, state and federal law enforcement agencies cooperate to remove dangerous individuals from our communities," Shawn Byers, ICE's acting field office director for St. Paul, said Tuesday. "Vasquez was convicted of causing the death of a member of our community, and his removal from the country means he is now no longer able to cause harm to the residents of Minnesota."

Vasquez-Guillen was unaccompanied when he entered the United States illegally at age 15 in January 2016 in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, according to ICE. In March 2016, he was turned over to a relative in Oklahoma as his immigration case proceeded. A judge in Dallas ordered him deported in August 2016, after he missed a court appearance.

The next time he had contact with federal authorities was while in the Ramsey County jail after causing the deadly crash.

The charges say Vasquez-Guillen's blood alcohol content about two hours after the crash was 0.149%, well above the legal limit for anyone 21 or older to drive in Minnesota. He also was driving without a license as he sped south on Concord Street and hit O'Gara's car as it was leaving a driveway.

Vasquez-Guillen reached a plea deal on Dec. 20 with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office that dismissed the criminal vehicular homicide count connected to O'Gara's death in exchange for admitting to criminal vehicular operation for causing minor injuries to a woman riding with O'Gara near Concord and Page streets.

Upon conviction before Judge JaPaul Harris and with sentencing for Feb. 12 still pending that could have meant a three-year prison sentence, Vasquez-Guillen was immediately turned over to ICE custody, then moved on Jan. 15 to a holding facility in Louisiana before his flight back to El Salvador.

O'Gara, born on Christmas Day 1966 and a St. Paul Central High School graduate, leaves behind a wife, 10 children and six grandchildren.