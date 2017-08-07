Planned Parenthood announced Monday that it will build a new clinic in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis and modernize other facilities in its 19-clinic network using donations that include a lead gift of $6.5 million.

The new clinic will replace the current Uptown facility, located on Lagoon Avenue, which serves 13,000 patients annually and has grown too small to meet demand, the organization said.

The family planning organization said the lead gift came from “a very generous couple in this community” but did not identify them.

The group said it will also explore building new clinics in locations it currently does not serve. It has 18 clinics in Minnesota and one in South Dakota.

The nonprofit, based in St. Paul, serves Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

In 2015, Planned Parenthood opened a $3 million clinic in Little Canada.