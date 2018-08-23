One person was taken to the hospital after a plane crash late Thursday morning at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, according to the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department.

Fire Chief Charlie Smith said that the crashed plane, which went down off the end of Runway 18 on the north side of the airport, had military markings on it and may have been "an old warbird."

He said a news conference will be held about 1 p.m.

One person was reported in critical condition with facial burns.

Amy Lovgren, a technical sergeant with the 133rd Airlift Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard, said the plane was not affiliated with her company.

Patrick Hogan spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, confirmed there had been an incident at the airport but couldn't provide more details because the fire department was handling the crash.

Check the Star Tribune for further developments.