Through this hectic time with family and friends, I'm grateful for the remains of our holiday feast.

Rather than "leftovers," I consider the meal's odds and ends to be a blank canvas. This assembly of ingredients is prepped, awaiting inspiration (not replication).

Using aromatic spices, fresh herbs, citrus zest and what's left of the wine, it's easy to cook up soups, potpies, salads, grain bowls and sinful sweets. Not one of these boldly seasoned, flavorful dishes resembles the original dinner.

Here are a few ideas for dinner-party-worthy fare (even for the family!) as well as no-fuss homey meals that are quick and easy on the cook.

Snacks

Mini Curried Veggie Tarts: Season 1 cup cooked, chopped vegetables (broccoli, green beans, etc.) with 1 tablespoon melted butter, 1 teaspoon curry powder, fresh lime juice and salt and pepper to taste. Fill packaged phyllo cups and serve garnished with a dab of whole-milk Greek yogurt.

Squash Hummus: Mash a little cooked squash or sweet potatoes into your favorite prepared hummus (about ¼ cup cooked vegetable to 1 cup hummus). Serve with toasted pita bread or packaged pita chips.

Cranberry Salsa: Stir together 1 cup cranberry sauce with ¼ cup of your favorite prepared tomato or pineapple salsa and serve with chips.

Cranberry-Horseradish Mayo: A terrific spread for sandwiches and dressing for turkey salads and a great dip for veggies. Season ½ cup good-quality mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons cranberry sauce, plus 1 to 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish sauce, to taste.

Soups

Spicy Potato Soup: In a saucepan or stockpot, combine equal parts mashed potatoes with turkey or chicken stock and set over medium-high heat. Stir in your favorite prepared salsa to taste. If the texture seems too thin, whisk in additional mashed potatoes. Season with salt and pepper, and serve garnished with crumbled corn chips and shredded Cheddar cheese.

Curried Sweet Potato and Apple Soup: In a saucepan or stockpot, combine equal parts mashed sweet potatoes with equal parts apple cider and a big glug of heavy cream (or a dairy substitute). Season with curry powder and lime juice to taste. Serve garnished with chopped fresh apples and chopped cilantro.

Winter salads

Toss any of these combos with the Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette (see recipe at top right).

• Fennel, apples, roasted squash and toasted pecans.

• Wild rice, turkey salad, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts.

• Cooked vegetables (Brussels sprouts, green beans, carrots) and cubed Cheddar cheese.

Entrees

Butternut Risotto: Stir 1 cup chopped cooked butternut squash into 2 cups cooked risotto. Serve garnished with shredded Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.

Turkey Croquettes: Combine equal parts chopped turkey with cooked stuffing and pat into 4-inch round croquettes. Dust with a little seasoned flour. Film a frying pan with vegetable oil and set over medium-high heat. Fry the croquettes until brown and crusty, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Hold in a warm oven until ready to serve, garnished with cranberry sauce.

Moroccan Spiced Turkey Grain Bowl: Film a skillet with olive oil and sauté a large onion until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in 1 cup diced turkey, 1 to 2 tablespoons za'atar seasoning, and 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Serve over cooked wild rice, brown rice or farro, garnished with chopped black olives and chopped parsley.

Simple sweets

Chocolate Cranberry Bites: Fill tiny paper candy cups with 1 fresh cranberry and fill with melted dark, milk or white chocolate. Cool to harden.

Vanilla-Cranberry Cream: Whip 1 cup heavy cream and fold in 2 teaspoons vanilla extract and ¼ cup whole cranberry sauce and a tablespoon of dark rum (optional). Serve over slices of gingerbread, pound cake or cheesecake or pumpkin or caramel ice cream.

Beth Dooley is the author of "In Winter's Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.