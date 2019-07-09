Piper Jaffray Cos., Minneapolis’ largest investment bank, said Tuesday it is buying with Sandler O’Neill and Partners, a New York investment bank that specializes in the financial services industry, in a $485 million deal that brings a new name and tighter focus on deal advising.

The combined firm will be known as Piper Sandler Cos. and have combined revenue of about $1.4 billion.

Piper Jaffray will pay $350 million in cash to Sandler O’Neill’s shareholders and another $135 million in restricted payments, chiefly in the form of Piper Jaffray shares to partners at Sandler O’Neill.

Sandler O’Neill, formed in 1988, has advised companies on 498 transactions. Since 2012, the firm has led all other investment banks on advising and forming deals in the financial services industry.

“Piper Jaffray is very focused on competing in market sectors where we can be a market leader,” chief executive Chad Abraham said in a statement. “With Sandler O’Neill, we start with the market leader and could not be positioned better to compete in the financial services sector over time.”

Jimmy Dunne, the senior managing principal at Sandler O’Neill, will remain with the combined firm as vice chairman and oversee all financial services advising. Piper Jaffray said Dunne will “continue to focus on the exactly the same work” that he’s done at Sandler O’Neill as one of Wall Street’s leading dealmakers and shaper of the Sandler O’Neill culture.

In a 2013 profile, the New York Times called Dunne “an old-school trader whose values include shunning debt.”

“I’m extremely proud of what we have built over the last 30 years and thrilled to have found a partner that shares our passion for the business,” Dunne said in a statement. “I’m committed to the future of the firm and looking forward to all we can accomplish together for our clients.”

For Piper Jaffray, the deal is the latest aimed at focusing the firm on mergers and acquisition advising. With Sandler O’Neill, Piper Jaffray will also expand its stock research, sales and trading business and add a differentiated fixed income business.

Piper Jaffray recently moved to exit the asset management business with the sale of a subsidiary in two transactions announced in May.

Sandler O’Neill for many years has rebuffed takeover offers. In 2010, the private equity firms Kelso & Co. and Carlyle Group took a 40% stake in Sandler O’Neill for $250 million.