A group of 11 community newspapers owned by Red Wing Publishing company have been sold to MediaNews Group, the owner of the Pioneer Press and over 100 newspapers across the country.

MediaNews, which is controlled by Alden Global Capital, will acquire the asssets of several southwestern suburban Twin Cities papers and publications in Litchfield, Hutchinson and International Falls. Terms of the deal, which closed Wednesday, were not disclosed, according to a news release on the deal.

Red Wing Publishing is the parent of Red Wing-based Big Fish Works, which in turns operates three news groups, the largest being Southwest News Media. Southwest owns the Chaska Herald, the Chanhassen Villager, as well as publications that serve Shakopee, Savage, Eden Prairie, Jordan, Prior Lake and Lake Minnetonka.

The deal includes a digital marketing agency and two commercial printing plants. Red Wing Publishing, which does not own the Red Wing Republican Eagle, is a family-owned company that has been in operation for more than 50 years. Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund, has been snapping up dozens of newspapers over the past several years.

Its publications include the Denver Post, the Boston Herald, the San Jose Mercury News and several other publications in northern California. The company is known for taking a sharp ax to the publications it buys, cutting costs and shedding employees.