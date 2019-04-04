Pine Technical College in Pine City will receive a $1.1 million workforce training grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, officials announced Thursday.

The college plans to use the money to buy equipment and renovate its workforce training center. The training center in Pine City teaches students the highly technical skills needed for today’s jobs in manufacturing, emergency services, automotive, and healthcare.

Commerce economic development officials said they worked with the East Central Regional Development Commission in Minnesota to secure the funding.

“Pine Technical College is a leader in providing students with the skills and hands-on experience necessary for jobs in a wide-range of industries,” said Congressman Pete Stauber in a statement.

Sen. Tina Smith, who sits on the Senate Education Committee also praised the federal grant. “Through this grant to Pine Tech, more students will get the workforce training they need to get jobs in high-demand fields.”