Every Southerner has a story to tell about pimiento cheese, the "caviar of the South." It's a simple cheese spread made primarily with Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and jarred pimiento peppers, but if you're from the South, it's likely to hold a special place in your heart.

Most people I know who were raised south of the Mason-Dixon Line have similar memories of a crock filled with homemade pimiento (also spelled pimento) cheese, sitting on their kitchen table with a sleeve of crackers to snack on after school, or slathered on soft white bread for lunch.

As basic as this dish is, if you're a Southerner, it's likely to play a pivotal role in your food memories.

My friend Maggie Lyon, a Twin Cities recipe developer, food blogger and transplanted Mississippian, whose recipe for pimiento cheese is legend in our social circle, talks about how her grandparents' decision to grow peppers in their vegetable garden prompted her mother to begin making this iconic dish at home.

"They decided to grow jalapeño peppers, which my mother pickled and used in her pimiento cheese," says Lyon. "It was the first time I ever thought about where an ingredient came from and how that made a difference in how food tasted." This revelation led to a lifelong love of cooking, as well as a quest for the perfect version of the Southern cheese spread.

Meredith Deeds, Special to the Star TribunePimiento Cheese-Stuffed Crispy Chicken and Green Bean Sheet-Pan Dinner

Much like potato salad, deviled eggs and any number of other comfort food classics, the perfect version usually tastes a lot like the one your mother made.

"Some people like cream cheese in theirs" says Lyon," but my mother didn't use it and I don't think it adds much flavor, so I leave it out."

What she puts in is loads of extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, along with Colby cheese, which is softer and milder in flavor. A generous amount of mayonnaise is added with a touch of mustard, Worcestershire sauce, diced pimientos, cayenne and, of course, pickled jalapeños, before being vigorously beaten with a mixer, which gives it the desired creaminess. The result is a perfectly balanced cheese spread with just enough heat to be interesting.

This recipe makes a lot, which is fine, as there's no end to what you can do with it. Use it in a grilled pimiento cheese sandwich, as a filling for finger sandwiches (you'll be a hit at your next tea party), slathered on a cracker or stuffed inside crispy breaded chicken breasts, as we've done with this Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Crispy Chicken and Green Bean Sheet-Pan Dinner.

No matter how you use it, it's sure to become a family favorite. After all, you don't need to be from the South to make a few memories over a crock of cheese spread.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at

@meredithdeeds.