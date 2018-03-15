It seemed like any other work stopover along Alaska Airlines' service route.

After arriving in Minneapolis, the captain and his co-pilot, Betty Pina, vanpooled to the flight crew's designated hotel and met up later in the concierge room set up with snacks and drinks for airline employees. Afterward, there was supposed to be a short overnight stay before the two piloted a return flight to Seattle the next morning.

But things turned fuzzy for Pina before she made it back to her room at the unidentified hotel that evening, she said.

It started with a glass of wine, Pina said, delivered to her by the captain — a veteran Alaska pilot she had never met before they were teamed for the three-day assignment last June. Pina commented that her drink tasted funny, then after only a few sips, she couldn't keep her head up and felt the walls closing in.

"From there, I don't remember leaving the concierge room, the elevator ride or walking down the hallway to my room," Pina recalled. "When I woke up, everything was hazy. I remember seeing a figure, somebody pulling at my right ankle, and rolling over and trying to say, 'No.' And then, I was out again."

The next time she came to, Pina said she found herself naked from the waist down in a bed wet with vomit. She said she also heard the captain, who was in the same room, admitting into a telephone that he'd been drinking to an unseen airline official.

Now, Pina, 39, a Seattle-area resident and decorated Army chopper pilot who has been flying commercial flights for Alaska since 2016, is suing the airline. Her suit claims Alaska Airlines is liable for its captain's alleged drugging and raping of her that night, and for its subsequent failure to hold him accountable after she reported what happened to airline officials.

"I'm infuriated that he's still working there," Pina said of the accused captain, who she said remains on Alaska's active seniority list for pilots.

In a statement early Wednesday, Alaska Airlines chief spokeswoman Bobbie Egan declined to comment about Pina's allegations, citing the matter as "an open and active investigation."

"What we can say is that we are taking this matter seriously," Egan said. "The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is a top priority."

The accused captain — a 50-year-old veteran pilot and married Nevada resident — did not respond to a phone message left for him Wednesday.