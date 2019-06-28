A North Memorial Health helicopter on approach to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport crashed early Friday, killing the pilot and a nurse who was on board.

The pilot and nurse were pronounced dead at the scene. A third member of the crew was injured and taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, according to a statement released by North Memorial.

Conditions were foggy when the AgustaWestland A-109 helicopter went down inside a fenced area at the airport just northeast of Brainerd about 1 a.m., said airport director Steve Wright.

No patients were being transported at the time.

First responders, which included the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Brainerd Police and Fire Departments and Baxter Police Department, "did a stellar job. Hats off to them," Wright said.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, said Elizabeth Isham Cory, an FAA spokeswoman.

A North Memorial helicopter crashed in 2016 near Alexandria, Minn.

North Memorial Air Care has bases in Brainerd, Bemidji, Eveleth-Virginia, Princeton, Redwood Falls and Faribault in Minnesota and in Siren, Wis. It owns and operates nine AgustaWestland A-109 helicopters, the fastest civilian helicopter on the market, which can reach speeds up to 180 miles per hour, according to the company's website. Air Care teams respond to about 4,500 medical flight transportation service calls throughout Minnesota and areas of Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas, according to the North Memorial website.

North Memorial is based in Robbinsdale, where it has a hospital. It also has a hospital in Maple Grove as well as clinics in the north and northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities, including in Buffalo, Monticello and Elk River.