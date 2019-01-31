Imagine: Surreal Photography by Erik Johansson

A man paddles his canoe to the shores of a lake, only to discover that the shimmering, reflective water is actually shards of a shattered mirror. Someone climbs out of the sea on a ladder, while another person ascends a ladder into the sky. These scenarios are impossible in everyday life, but not in the art of Swedish-born, Prague-based artist Erik Johansson. Like Spanish painter Salvador Dalí, Johansson playfully creates landscapes that fit into the category of masterful surrealism. Thirty of his magical, eye-dazzling photographs are displayed at the American Swedish Institute, inside both the Osher gallery and throughout both floors of the Turnblad mansion. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue. & Thu.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. Ends April 28. $6-$12. asimn.org or 612-871-4907)

Alicia Eler