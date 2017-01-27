The grass might not be greener on the other side of the fence, but a pig near Albert Lea, Minn., could not resist the temptation to find out.

Somehow the porker got loose and was spotted Monday afternoon grazing in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side.

Not about to surrender easily, the pig evaded residents and police who sweated for nearly an hour before capturing the hog on the 1000 block of Virginia Place, police said.

Albert Lea police are still trying to figure out who owns the pig and how it got into town. It is illegal to have livestock as pets within the city limits, police said.

Officers brought the wayward pig to the Humane Society of Freeborn County where, “Mr. Wilbur” as he’s been named, has lived all week among the cats, dogs and birds awaiting adoption.

In a Facebook posting, the society said it was unsure if the swine was a pet, but “but he is familiar with people and enjoys being fed snacks.”

On Friday, the society said it has found a home for the pig, and promised that “he’s going to a very piggy-knowledgeable rescue and will be a pet, not dinner.”

The adopter is expected to pick him up on Sunday and take him to a foster home near Isanti, the society said.

Anybody with information about the pig can call police at 1-507-377-5215.