A pickup truck driver rolled his vehicle into a ditch early Sunday and died, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:50 a.m. in Hubbard Township on Hwy. 75 near 400th Street SW., according to the State Patrol.

The motorist's identity has yet to be released.

The pickup drifted off the highway roughly 16 miles southwest of Crookston before it went into the ditch, the patrol said. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.