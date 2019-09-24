Whew, there was a lot to unpack from a Monday Night Football game that looked, on first glance, like a dud.

Former Vikings QB Case Keenum committed five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles), cooling off the hot take artists who tried to revive the Keenum vs. Kirk Cousins debate after Cousins outplayed him in 2018 but trailed him in the first one-eighth of this season.

Keenum’s Total QBR on Monday was a dismal 17.3 (No. 31 out of 32 passers in Week 3), while Cousins was sixth at 81.2. Last year, Cousins was No. 14 while Keenum was No. 29.

It’s OK to love everything Keenum accomplished in 2017 while still understanding that all the evidence suggested it wasn’t sustainable.

In any event, five turnovers Monday gave folks plenty of chances to decide which was the worst.

Matt Harmon from Yahoo thinks this might be the worst interception he’s ever seen a QB throw. That seems a bit harsh, but triple coverage is a tough thing to beat.

Most of America decided that it was Keenum’s fifth and final turnover that sealed the honor (and Washington’s fate) as his worst. The scene: 4th-and-1 in the red zone, Washington trailing 28-15 with 7 minutes left. Keenum tries a QB sneak from the 15, and holds the ball out to extend it over the first down line. That works on the goal line, where the play is done when the ball crosses the plane. But at the 15, this can happen:

By the way, that’s also an excellent play by the Bears’ Danny Trevathan to force the fumble, but it wasn’t my favorite play of his on the night. Watch him here (No. 59) do a hesitation move for a sack.

Apparently that’s called a “coffee house” rush. Who knew?

The Vikings will want to note the film on that one. They get the Bears next week in Chicago in another chance for Kirk Cousins to prove his mettle.