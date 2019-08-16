Tommy Woodward of Sartell, Minn.:

1 “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” soundtrack. Quentin Tarantino does it again, lacing a quality mix of ’60s tunes into his cinematic story. He needs to turn out another “Tarantino Experience” compilation album.

2 Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men, “Tall, Dark and Handsome.” The new offering by McClinton and his friends/bandmates continues to showcase his voice, various genres and great lyrics.

3 Wood Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph. Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center provides a toned-down alternative to St. Cloud’s popular Summertime by George: small venue, acoustic sets, sit-down dining.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Rating top 25 performances in “Woodstock” movie, ew.com. With all the shows, books and stories celebrating the 50th anniversary of the defining cultural and musical moment, this feature is one of the most fun. Sly & the Family Stone’s “I Want to Take You Higher” rates No. 1.

2 Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard calls for discussions about guns. In a rarity for a country star, he posted this on Instagram: “I still believe this is an important conversation that we can’t be afraid to have. Especially all of us who love our guns and want to protect our rights as Americans. Let’s get uncomfortable, address this issue and really make this country a safe place to live. If we want to put an end to gun violence, it has to start with us.”

3 Maurice Jacox doing “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.” Inspired by the Isley Brothers’ rendition of this James Taylor tune, the veteran Twin Cities singer made it his own at the Dakota, with passionate crooning, pleading, squealing and a suitably lonely saxophone solo.