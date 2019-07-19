Gene Gomes of Richfield:

1 “Beautiful Vision — The Songs of Van Morrison,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. This show couldn’t have been more energetic and fun. Mick Sterling and the 14 musicians and singers were all in on “Moondance,” “Crazy Love,” “Tupelo Honey” and a soulful cover of Willie Dixon’s “I Just Want to Make Love to You.”

2 Carly Rae Jepsen, the State Theatre. Her dancing disciples really, really, really, really liked her and her upbeat concert. They sang along on every song from her new “Dedication” album and the lively romantic “Emotion” record. Openers Mansionair were impressive and entertaining.

3 Billy Gibbons, Guitar World magazine. The ZZ Top frontman talks about his 1959 Gibson Les Paul and how he created his bluesy rock sounds in an interview marking the 50th anniversary of his Texas trio.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 The Raconteurs, the Armory. After an 11-year hiatus, Jack White’s side project with Brendan Benson dropped a new album and rocked hard for a too-short 80 minutes. Terrific guitar work, powerful rhythm section, solid songs, compelling vocals. What a joy to hear a bracing rock band live with new songs in 2019.

2 Golden Smog, Basilica Block Party. For the Jayhawks’ encore, Kraig Johnson and Danny Murphy joined in for a rollicking rendition of Smog’s “Until You Came Along.” What a treat to see Murphy, who retired in 2012, singing hard and playing guitar like it still matters.

3 “Yesterday.” With the implausible premise that an electrical blackout caused everyone to forget about the Beatles, director Danny Boyle’s sweet, Fab Four-themed rom-com is a double fantasy worth experiencing.