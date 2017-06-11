More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
'Nasty' storm hits Twin Cities; residents warned to 'take cover'
Hail in Delano, near Circle Pines; large branches, power lines down in Minnetonka; riders in bicycle event hustled to shelter north of Twin Cities.
South Metro
Photos: Dramatic storm turns sky green, leaves hail 'drifts' in its wake
An eerie sky opened up to lightning, strong winds and dime-sized hail across a wide swath of Minnesota on Sunday morning.
Local
Inside her fight to expose health care probes in Minnesota
Sheila Van Pelt's yearslong campaign underscores the enormous challenges facing everyday citizens in an era when powerful interest groups push laws that ensure greater levels of secrecy.
Local
After Saturday's heat, severe storms, cooler weather on the way
Cool-down expected after a heat index of 100-plus.
Minneapolis
Tevlin: Yanez jurors find themselves in an imperfect world
Jurors will face the unenviable task of sorting through a myriad of sometimes contradictory recollections and infinitesimal details to affix blame and perhaps find justice.
