'Tending: Meditations on Interiority and Blackness'

Visual artist Mara Duvra is popping up everywhere. She just closed the graceful exhibition "Yes, and the body has memory" at Macalester's Law Warschaw Gallery, which featured four artists whose work considers trauma, familial and cultural histories and connections to the body and home. Now, in a solo exhibition opening Monday at Juxtaposition Arts, she goes further inward to contend with stillness, contemplation and representations of blackness. Duvra, who earned an MFA from the University of Minnesota, combines photography and poetry in her installation-based work. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. through April 6. Reception Feb. 14 from 6-10 p.m. with an artist talk at 7 p.m. (Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Av. N., Mpls. Free. 612-588-1148 or juxtapositionarts.org)

alicia eler