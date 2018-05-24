Photography workshop

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Professional photographer Steve Kohls will lead a workshop. Bring your camera and learn about techniques and equipment across the photo spectrum. A short walk to photograph the beautiful spring wildflowers will follow a short instructional session. Bring a lunch to eat during the last portion of the program. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)

Campfire building and cooking

Afton State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Learn how to safely and effectively start a campfire. Then, use it to cook and bake. Call 651-231-6968 to make a reservation. (mndnr.gov)

Glacial potholes

Interstate State Park

Noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

A naturalist will lead participants through world-renowned rock features on a walk amid stunning scenery in the park. Discover how lakes of lava and gushing glacial waters formed the unique glacial potholes. (651-465-5711, ext. 225, mndnr.gov)

Live falcon program

Frontenac State Park

7-8 p.m. Sunday

A live falcon will be present during a talk about the birds by a Peregrine Falcon Society representative. (651-345-3401, mndnr.gov)

Family fishing

Cleary Lake Regional Park

9-11 a.m. Saturday

Learn about types of fish, preparing equipment, bait, and handling fish once they are caught. Equipment and fishing license provided for class only. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)