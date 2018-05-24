Photography workshop
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Professional photographer Steve Kohls will lead a workshop. Bring your camera and learn about techniques and equipment across the photo spectrum. A short walk to photograph the beautiful spring wildflowers will follow a short instructional session. Bring a lunch to eat during the last portion of the program. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)
Campfire building and cooking
Afton State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Learn how to safely and effectively start a campfire. Then, use it to cook and bake. Call 651-231-6968 to make a reservation. (mndnr.gov)
Glacial potholes
Interstate State Park
Noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
A naturalist will lead participants through world-renowned rock features on a walk amid stunning scenery in the park. Discover how lakes of lava and gushing glacial waters formed the unique glacial potholes. (651-465-5711, ext. 225, mndnr.gov)
Live falcon program
Frontenac State Park
7-8 p.m. Sunday
A live falcon will be present during a talk about the birds by a Peregrine Falcon Society representative. (651-345-3401, mndnr.gov)
Family fishing
Cleary Lake Regional Park
9-11 a.m. Saturday
Learn about types of fish, preparing equipment, bait, and handling fish once they are caught. Equipment and fishing license provided for class only. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.