Diamond Reynolds wiped away tears as she recounted the night that her boyfriend Philando Castile was shot by officer Jeronimo Yanez. As Castile laid dying in the seat next to her, she explained why she turned on Facebook Live.
"Because I know that people are not protected against the police and I wanted to make sure that if I were to die in front of my daughter, people would know the truth."
Reynolds resumed her testimony Tuesday in the trial for Yanez, who is charged with manslaughter in Castile's death. She broke down in tears when asked to describe Yanez in the courtroom and what he was wearing. Then when prosecutor Clayton Robinson asked if she recalled Castile's last words, she regained her composure and steadily replied, "I can't breathe."
But she found herself answering for her marijuana use and contradictory statements when defense attorney Earl Gray began cross-examining her. She said that she smoked weed daily with Castile, and after he was shot first realized that there was marijuana on the floor of the front passenger side of the car.
"When I kicked it and heard something under my seat," she said. "It was already on the floor."
"So your testimony is you kicked it under the seat?" Gray asked a few questions later.
"No," she replied, raising her voice, appearing to get agitated with Gray's line of questioning. "I felt it under the seat."
Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Castile, 32, shortly after 9 p.m. on July 6, and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering Reynolds and her daughter, then 4, who were in the car.
Gray peppered Reynolds with questions about her drug use with Castile, why she left Castile in the car earlier that night while she went grocery shopping, and why she told demonstrators the day after that she was deprived of food and water while police questioned her after the shooting.
"Did you ever ask for water?" Gray asked.
"I don't remember," she said. "I know I asked for my daughter."
"But I'm asking for you," he said. "Did you ask for yourself?"
"Not that I remember," she replied.
Then why tell demonstrators about not getting food and water, he immediately asked.
"Because I was hungry," she said. "I was asking for food and water."
While being questioned by the prosecution, Reynolds said Castile was reaching for his seat belt after the traffic stop. Gray seized on that, saying it contradicted earlier statements she gave to police and prosecutors that she believed her boyfriend was reaching for his wallet.
"Well, they twist my words around," she said.
When Grey challenged her if it was police and prosecutors, even the same ones in the courtroom, who twisted her words, she replied, "I'm saying, I got my words twisted."
As she took the stand this morning Reynolds already held a tissue and was wiping at her eyes and nose, with her shoulder-length hair parted down the middle, barely resembling the woman in the Facebook live stream.
Prosecutors started the morning playing the squad car video of Yanez's traffic stop, at first with the sound off. Her soft cries over the speaker system were the only sounds that could be heard in packed, but silent courtroom. When the audio was turned up, she then looked away as the video played and at first sat stone-faced, then began to cry again as the sound of Yanez's shots rang out in the courtroom.
Prosecutors then played the Facebook live stream, which she also looked away from, wiping her eyes and nose as she screams "Please no" on the video.
The court took a break about an hour into Reynolds testimony, which will continue.