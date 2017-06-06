Gallery: Jury selection began today for the first day of trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Here, pedestrians walk by and media members document the scene as a vehicle that had carried officer Jeronimo Yanez to the Ramsey County courthouse backed out of the sally port Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Jury selection began today for the first day of trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Here, the halls of the Ramsey County Courthouse were crowded and the security tight during the first day of jury selection in the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile and seen Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Jury selection began today for the first day of trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Here, Philando Castile's friend John Thompson talked to media members at the end of the session for the day at the Ramsey County Courthouse Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, MN. Thompson said the defense is trying to villainize Castile for use of marijuana, rather than stick to the subject of his death at Yanez's hand. "He (Philando Castile) should be with us," Thompson said.

Gallery: FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, June 5, 2017, in the trial for officer Yanez, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights in July 2015.

Gallery: Philando Castile's family, including his mother Valerie, left, and sister Allysza, leave the Ramsey County Courthouse for lunch break on the second day of jury selection in St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez's trial, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July. The shooting of the black motorist generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

Gallery: Clarence Castile, center, the uncle of Philando Castile, waits for an elevator to the courtroom Monday, June 5, 2017, for the trial of Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, charged in the shooting death of black motorist Philando Castile in July 2016. A jury was seated Monday in the trial of Yanez.

Gallery: Jury selection began today for the first day of trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Here, in a seeming change of legal strategy, officer Jeronimo Yanez, middle, appeared in public briefly with his attorney Tom Kelly, right, and other legal team members while leaving the Ramsey County Courthouse Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Diamond Reynolds, who was a passenger in Philando Castile's car the night he was shot and killed, took the witness stand Monday in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, who is charged with killing Castile.

Gallery: Jeronimo Yanez and his defense team look on at dashcam footage played during Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Richard Dusteroft during opening argument's for Yanez's trial in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

Gallery: Pastor Danny Givens gave his reaction to seeing the video of Philando Castile's shooting death at the hands of Officer Yanez.

Gallery: Maria and Jesus Yanez, left to right, the parents of Jeronimo Yanez, arrive for the trial of their son with an unidentified family member Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Maria and Jesus Yanez, left to right, the parents of Jeronimo Yanez, arrive for the trial of their son with an unidentified family member Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Valerie Castile, left, the mother of Philando Castille, arrives in court for the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the police officer who shot her son, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Valerie Castile, left, the mother of Philando Castille, arrives in court for the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the police officer who shot her son, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Diamond Reynolds, center, the girlfriend of Philando Castille, who live streamed his shooting death on Facebook, arrives in court to resume her turn on the witness stand Tuesday in the trial of officer Jeronimo YanezTuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castille, arrives in court Tuesday in St. Paul to resume her testimony.

Diamond Reynolds wiped away tears as she recounted the night that her boyfriend Philando Castile was shot by officer Jeronimo Yanez. As Castile laid dying in the seat next to her, she explained why she turned on Facebook Live.

"Because I know that people are not protected against the police and I wanted to make sure that if I were to die in front of my daughter, people would know the truth."

Reynolds resumed her testimony Tuesday in the trial for Yanez, who is charged with manslaughter in Castile's death. She broke down in tears when asked to describe Yanez in the courtroom and what he was wearing. Then when prosecutor Clayton Robinson asked if she recalled Castile's last words, she regained her composure and steadily replied, "I can't breathe."

But she found herself answering for her marijuana use and contradictory statements when defense attorney Earl Gray began cross-examining her. She said that she smoked weed daily with Castile, and after he was shot first realized that there was marijuana on the floor of the front passenger side of the car.

"When I kicked it and heard something under my seat," she said. "It was already on the floor."

"So your testimony is you kicked it under the seat?" Gray asked a few questions later.

Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castille, arrives in court Tuesday in St. Paul to resume her testimony.

"No," she replied, raising her voice, appearing to get agitated with Gray's line of questioning. "I felt it under the seat."

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Castile, 32, shortly after 9 p.m. on July 6, and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering Reynolds and her daughter, then 4, who were in the car.

Gray peppered Reynolds with questions about her drug use with Castile, why she left Castile in the car earlier that night while she went grocery shopping, and why she told demonstrators the day after that she was deprived of food and water while police questioned her after the shooting.

"Did you ever ask for water?" Gray asked.

"I don't remember," she said. "I know I asked for my daughter."

"But I'm asking for you," he said. "Did you ask for yourself?"

"Not that I remember," she replied.

Then why tell demonstrators about not getting food and water, he immediately asked.

"Because I was hungry," she said. "I was asking for food and water."

While being questioned by the prosecution, Reynolds said Castile was reaching for his seat belt after the traffic stop. Gray seized on that, saying it contradicted earlier statements she gave to police and prosecutors that she believed her boyfriend was reaching for his wallet.

"Well, they twist my words around," she said.

When Grey challenged her if it was police and prosecutors, even the same ones in the courtroom, who twisted her words, she replied, "I'm saying, I got my words twisted."

As she took the stand this morning Reynolds already held a tissue and was wiping at her eyes and nose, with her shoulder-length hair parted down the middle, barely resembling the woman in the Facebook live stream.

Prosecutors started the morning playing the squad car video of Yanez's traffic stop, at first with the sound off. Her soft cries over the speaker system were the only sounds that could be heard in packed, but silent courtroom. When the audio was turned up, she then looked away as the video played and at first sat stone-faced, then began to cry again as the sound of Yanez's shots rang out in the courtroom.

Prosecutors then played the Facebook live stream, which she also looked away from, wiping her eyes and nose as she screams "Please no" on the video.

The court took a break about an hour into Reynolds testimony, which will continue.