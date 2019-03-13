Two recreational golfers stopped 3M Open boss Hollis Cavner in the Atlanta airport just before Christmas. They posed a question Cavner has been asked more than any other since he secured Minnesota’s first PGA Tour event in 50 years:

Can you get Phil?

Phil is, of course, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

The answer is a resounding yes, tournament officials said Wednesday.

A three-time Masters champion, Mickelson has committed to play in the first 3M Open July 1-7 at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” 3M Open tournament director Peter Mele said.

Mickelson, in a statement, called it “exciting’’ to have a tour event back in the Twin Cities. He said he chose to play in the tournament “because of all my many long-time Minnesota friends, the tournament management, along with a perfect slot for my schedule.’’

World fifth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau committed first to play, back in December. Defending Masters champ Patrick Reed and international players such as 2015 PGA champ Jason Day and 2017 Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim, among others, followed.

All four are young and accomplished, but none of them do what Cavner terms “move the needle” by selling tickets more than Mickelson.

“Everybody wants to see them,” Cavner said about those needle-movers.

Only one player does that more than Mickelson — and Tiger Woods often doesn’t determine his schedule until much nearer tournament time.

Neither superstar has won a major championship since Mickelson outdueled Henrik Stenson at the 2013 British Open. But they remain the biggest draws in a sport where major winners Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are among the world’s top-four ranked players.

Woods currently is ranked 11th and won on tour for the first time since 2013 at last September’s Tour Championship in Atlanta. Mickelson is ranked 20th and has won twice in the last 13 months, his first victories since that 2013 British Open.

Mickelson won the 2018 World Golf Championship-Mexico event that Cavner’s Pro Links Sports event-management company runs. He also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February for the fifth time in a pro career begun in 1992.

He’ll turn 49 in June on Father’s Day, which also is the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this year. The tournament is the only major he hasn’t won. Once known as the best player who never won a major, Mickelson has won the Masters three times, the PGA Championship and the British once each.

At the PGA Tour season’s first event last October, Mickelson said he will play a limited schedule in 2019 to prevent fatigue and counter a reconfigured and condensed new tour schedule.

“I love what I do,” he told reporters then. “But now, as opposed to playing the tournaments you’re expected to play, I’m going to play in the tournaments that I like, that are best for me, even if it doesn’t make sense or people have a problem with it … There will be some that I miss that people will be upset about, but I’m not going to worry about it.”

The 3M Open comes three weeks after the U.S. Open and two weeks before the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, which is the final major now that the PGA Championship will be played in May.

Mickelson first played in Minnesota at the 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, where he made the cut as a 20-year-old amateur from Arizona State and finished tied for 55th at 12-over par.

Featured in the Dayton’s Challenge exhibition later in the 1990s, Mickelson also played at the 2002 (tied-34th) and 2009 PGA Championships (73rd) at Hazeltine National won by Rich Beem and Y.E. Yang respectively.

He dueled Sergio Garcia in a Sunday singles spectacular at the 2016 Ryder Cup there when the U.S. team pulled away on that final day to win for the first time since 2008. Each player shot a 63 that day.

Mickelson played in Minnesota most recently last October, at Hazeltine National in a private event for sponsor KPMG on a brisk fall day that reminded him that he wasn’t home in San Diego anymore.

Cavner calls this first 3M Open on July 4 weekend the “biggest outdoor party you can have in Minnesota” and is planning a celebration that includes barbecue, food trucks, Friday night fireworks and music that includes a ticketed Zac Brown Band concert that same night.

In seeking a strong field, the 3M Open has this going for it: It’s one of the last events in which players can earn important FedExCup points. It also has Cavner, known on tour as someone who gets things done. He rented out an oyster bar one night near his Florida home when the PGA Tour started its Florida swing two weeks ago with the nearby Honda Classic. It’s part of a courtship process with both players and their caddies.

The 156 players who comprise the 3M Open field must officially enter by June 28 and can withdraw at any time.