First, it was a knuckle curve to Salvador Perez that was smashed into the seats in left.

Then a cut fastball that cut over too much of the plate to Jorge Bonifacio and landed in the bullpens in left centerfield.

Finally there was the changeup to Brandon Moss that did nothing but sit over the plate and was lined out to right.

Three bad pitches. Three bad outcomes for Twins righthander Phil Hughes. And they proved to be too much to overcome in a 6-4 loss to Kansas City in the first game of a doubleheader at Target Field.

The loss was the first in seven games against the Royals this season and put rookie lefthander Adalberto Mejia on the spot in game two as the Twins try to avoid getting swept in the traditional doubleheader.

Down 5-0 because of Hughes, the Twins scored twice in the fifth on RBI singles by Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano. Sano then mashed a double off the right field wall in the seventh that scored Dozier and Joe Mauer to pull the Twins within 5-4.

Lefthander Adam Wilk replaced Hughes to start the fifth and was sharp until the eighth, when his first pitch of the inning was tagged by Moss for a 430-foot home run and 6-4 Kansas City lead.

The Twins had a runner at second with one out in the eight but failed to drive him in. Royals closer Kelvin Herrera walked Mauer and gave up a single to Max Kepler in the ninth but struck Eduardo Escobar to end the game and notch his ninth save.

It was third straight poor start for Hughes, who appears to be struggling with his command as well as getting a feel for a changeup. In four innings, Hughes gave up five runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The fly ball pitcher failed to keep the ball in the park on Sunday, as Hughes gave up three home runs in a game for the third time since joining the Twins before the 2015 season.

More trouble is that Hughes has posted a 9.21 ERA over his last three starts. He also has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his nine starts. He worked hard in spring training to incorporate a changeup into his routine, but he’s not getting the results with it. As the surprising Twins remain over .500, his struggles take on a greater significance.

The trouble began in the second inning when Perez continued his rampage at Target Field. His two-run homer opened the scoring and game him 12 home runs and 35 RBI in only 51 games here.

Hughes threw at least 20 pitches in the second, third and fourth innings as he tried to put away hitters but ended up with lengthy battles. Bonifacio got him for a two run homer in the fourth and was followed by the first of Moss’ two blasts.