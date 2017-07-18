Phil Hughes just wanted to find a way around his injury, to help the Twins win games. After three weeks, he and the team have given up on this season.

Hughes was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, effectively ending his season after just nine starts, five relief appearances, and a 5.87 ERA. The Twins used Hughes’ roster spot to place Bartolo Colon on the 40-man roster in time to make his start tonight against the Yankees.

In another move, the Twins optioned designated hitter Kennys Vargas to Class AAA Rochester and activated left-handed reliever Craig Breslow from the 10-day disabled list.

Hughes, who earns $13.2 million this season and in each of the next two, has been afflicted with continuing symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome, which he hoped had been cured by surgery last summer. But symptoms of reduced blood flow to his shoulder, including occasional numbness in his fingers, recurred this year, and he went on the disabled list in May.

After missing a month, Hughes asked to return to the active roster, hoping he could still help the team as a reliever.

In five appearances since returning, however, Hughes has allowed five runs and 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings, a 6.75 ERA that ultimately convinced the Twins to shut down another pillar of their starting rotation. So far this season, the Twins have lost Hughes, Trevor May and Hector Santiago from the starting rotation, and briefly demoted another starter, Kyle Gibson, to Triple-A.

Hughes’ season ends with a 4-3 record and 5.87 ERA in 14 games, his second straight season with an ERA near 6.00