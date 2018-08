Vikings

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Mark Craig preview the Vikings' preseason opener in Denver on Saturday. (2:00) First, an update on Nick Easton's "not good" injury situation. (5:00) The Case Keenum revenge game. (8:00) Laquon Treadwell, Sheldon Richardson and the most intriguing players to watch. (14:00) A tale from Kirk Cousins. (20:30) Mark was in Canton, and reviews Randy Moss' Hall of Fame induction. (34:30) Who's the next Viking to go in? Are we watching any HoFers right now?