Troubling levels of a man-made chemical have forced Lake Elmo to shut down a municipal well and one of its water towers, and they may never return to service.

Officials in the Washington County suburb cited newly acquired information from state health officials about excess levels of perfluorochemical (PFC) in taking offline well No. 1 and water tower No. 1 on Tuesday. To compensate for this move, the city said water pressure will be increased in two other wells.

"This process will help to ensure that there will be no loss of water, and emergency services will not be impacted," read an explanation from the city posted Tuesday on its website and Facebook page.

Mayor Mike Pearson said the well and tower are offline indefinitely, and the well could but shut down for good.

City Administrator Kristina Handt said the Health Department notified public works officials on Monday in an e-mail that testing on the well over the past four quarterly periods found excess PFCs -- prompting what is called a Red Alert -- and that the city needs to act to lower those levels.

In the meantime, the mayor assured residents and others in his city of roughly 8,800 people that the water "is good water, and it's clean water. I want to make that clear."

The state and Twin Cities-based 3M Co. settled a lawsuit last month for $850 million over the company's discharge of the PFCs into the groundwater covering 100 square miles in the county for many years. That money is intended to fund clean-water efforts in the affected communities.

Perfluorochemicals (PFCs) are a family of man-made chemicals invented by 3M in the 1950s that have been used for decades to make nonstick products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. The chemicals made carpeting, clothing and furniture resistant to dirt and water. They helped make Teflon a household name. Under federal pressure, 3M agreed in 2000 to stop making PFCs.

The state Health Department says that some studies show that higher levels of PFCs have been associated with higher cholesterol, changes in liver function, reduced immune response, thyroid disease, and increased kidney and testicular cancer. Fetuses and infants are considered most vulnerable.

Brown water fix

Separate from PFC concerns, some residents have been seeing brown water coming from their taps. Seeing the shutdown of one well and one tower as an opening, the city planned to flush the system with higher water pressure for four hours Wednesday morning.

During that flushing, from 8 a.m. to noon, residents are being directed to run cold water until the brown appearance goes away.

However, anyone who continues to see brown water should contact the city's Public Works Department at 651-747-3940.

The affected residents live south of the railroad tracks and along Lake Elmo Avenue down to Hunter's Crossing.

An open house led by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regarding water quality in Lake Elmo is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on April 12 at Oak-Land Middle School.