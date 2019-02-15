Peter Frosch will take the helm of the regional economic development organization Greater MSP on March 22, replacing the retiring CEO Michael Langley.

Frosch, who held leadership roles at the group for six years, is currently chief of staff and senior vice president of strategy and partnerships. Langley announced his plans to retire after eight years as CEO in May 2018.

Frosch competed with dozens of candidates from around the country for the CEO role, officials said.

In the end, board chairman Tim Welsh said that Frosch’s work helping companies attract and retain workers to the region set him apart from the competition. Frosch’s talent retention efforts — called Make It MSP — were internationally recognized and received awards.

“We are just ecstatic about this. Mike has led a remarkable organization and built it from scratch. And now Peter Frosch is the next generation of economic development leaders,” Welsh said. “Peter will lead Greater MSP into a new era of bold innovation, growth and even greater partnership.”

Langley also pointed to how Frosch helped build the organization.

Greater MSP is a nonprofit that works with companies, state agencies, the Legislature, universities and municipalities across 16 counties to convince companies to expand in or relocate to the Twin Cities.

It also is involved in overall economic development efforts such as last year’s Super Bowl planning.

Greater MSP officials said the organization is responsible for bringing $3 billion worth of economic investment to the Twin Cities and securing 25,000 jobs.

Welsh, former U.S. Bank CEO Richard Davis and current Ecolab CEO Doug Baker headed the search committee that voted Friday to make Frosch the organization’s next CEO.

“The opportunity to lead this partnership is an honor and I am excited about the progress we will make together,” Frosch said.

He said he will continue to push for partnerships that help businesses grow, increase jobs and that boost entrepreneurial growth while also attracting and retaining of people of color, scientists and digital experts.

“This is an important leadership role with significant responsibility but Greater MSP is not about any one person,” Frosch said. “My job will be to rally the incredible leaders we have in this region and to align and execute an ambitious group strategy.”

Prior to joining MSP six years ago, Frosch served as the legislative director for Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum. In that role, he helped her secure federal funding for the Green Line Light Rail and the restoration of Saint Paul’s Union Depot. Frosch also worked on bipartisan legislation under President Barck Obama in 2016 that led to the Global Food Security Act.

Frosch, who has his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and holds a masters in international relations from Dublin City University, is a former director at Minneapolis-based Environmental Initiative. He also worked with former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty to create a two-year statewide initiative called Clean Water Legacy.