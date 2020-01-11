Pesky No. 6 seeds
• Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened since the NFL instituted the current 12-team playoff format in 1990.
• Since 2013, No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round, but the last time a No. 6 seed reached the conference championship was the 2010 season.
• Five No. 6 seeds have played in a conference championship game: the 2005 Steelers (won the Super Bowl), the 2008 Ravens (lost) and Eagles (lost), and the 2010 Jets (lost) and Packers (won the Super Bowl).
Gophers
No. 8 UCLA women rout Utah 84-54 to improve to 15-0
Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points, Charisma Osborne had 17 and No. 8 UCLA routed Utah 84-54 on Friday night to improve to 15-0, extending the best start in school history.
Wild
Hurricanes shut out Coyotes 3-0 as Mrazek makes 32 saves
Petr Mrazek made this shutout look easy. He made it sound simple, too.
High Schools
Prior Lake edges past Lakeville South in overtime thriller
The Lakers were buoyed by 28 points from Marquette University commit Dawson Garcia.
Gophers
With Brock Lesnar in attendance, Gophers wrestling defeats Wisconsin
Gable Steveson won his match against Trent Hillger with little difficulty.
Twins
Sano agrees to three-year contract with Twins
Five other Twins players avoided arbitration with one-year deals; Jose Berrios remains unsigned.