Pesky No. 6 seeds

• Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened since the NFL instituted the current 12-team playoff format in 1990.

• Since 2013, No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round, but the last time a No. 6 seed reached the conference championship was the 2010 season.

• Five No. 6 seeds have played in a conference championship game: the 2005 Steelers (won the Super Bowl), the 2008 Ravens (lost) and Eagles (lost), and the 2010 Jets (lost) and Packers (won the Super Bowl).