A permit-to-carry holder shot an alleged robber in the ankle Thursday evening in St. Paul when a meeting that was supposed to involve the sale of an iPhone turned into an armed robbery, police said.

The alleged robber was treated at Regions Hospital and arrested, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. He has not been criminally charged. The robbery victim was not injured.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Rice Street.

According to police: The robbery victim and the suspect, both of them men, met on Facebook Marketplace where one agreed to sell the other an iPhone X for $500.

When they met in the parking lot, the buyer, a St. Paul man, started counting out the money in $20 denominations to make the payment. At that point, the seller "placed a black firearm to his side and took the money," Ernster said.

The robbery victim drew his own gun and fired up to three shots at the suspect, who fled on foot. Police do not believe the suspect, who is 18, fired at the robbery victim at any point.

The robbery victim fled the scene, called police and later returned to the area to assist in the investigation. He was not arrested in the incident.

The suspect was dropped off by a private vehicle near Regions Hospital.

Ernster said there is no information linking the alleged robber to similar incidents, although police investigate a "steady stream" of robberies that occur during transactions initiated online. The majority of those cases also involve smartphones or electronics, he said.

Aung Thu Bo, a 19-year-old Hamline University student, was fatally shot in the head in August 2012 after responding to a Craigslist ad for an iPhone. Steven E. Lewis, the purported seller, robbed Bo and his girlfriend and then shot Bo in St. Paul.

"We want people to go to the most public places they can think of for online transactions," Ernster said. "If the deal is too good, it probably is an indicator of possible deception."