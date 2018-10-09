Perforce Software will buy Boston area software-testing firm Perfecto Mobile in a deal worth about $200 million.

Clearlake Capital Group, Perforce's private equity owner, said the acquisition would be the Minneapolis-based company's fifth — and largest — acquisition in the past two years as it adds more capabilities for technology developers and development operations (DevOps) engineers.

"Enterprises continue to need more automation to both scale and accelerate their application delivery," Perforce CEO Mark Ties said in a statement. "Perfecto adds a critical component to our DevOps capabilities allowing Perforce to deliver more value for large enterprise customers that value scalability and security."

The acquisition will double Perforce's size and will result in aggressive hiring in Minneapolis and several other offices worldwide, said spokeswoman Colleen Kulhanek.

Clearlake and its affiliates acquired Perforce in January 2018 from Boston-based Summit Partners. Clearlake, based in Santa Monica, Calif., is a private equity group that targets software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer companies.

The addition of Perfecto Mobile extends Perforce's capabilities along the development process to include product and application testing and automation, the company said.

"We are thrilled to join the Perforce team and are confident that this partnership provides us increased resources to capitalize on the continuous testing market opportunity," said Eran Yaniv, Perfecto's co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

Perfecto, with North American headquarters in Burlington, Mass., was founded in 2006 and has development offices in five offices, one each in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany and India. Perforce has three offices in the U.S., two in the United Kingdom and offices in Australia, India, Germany and Sweden.