One level is for living — the other is for partying, in a huge loft-style condo that spans 5,100 square feet across two floors.
It’s called the St. Peter Penthouse in downtown St. Paul, and it’s located atop the century-old Lowry Building. Walls of windows overlook Landmark Center and the Ecolab tower, while below, the street level houses Pazzaluna, Sakura Sushi Bar and Aroma’s Cafe.
James Halvorson, of Halvorson & Blaiser Group, built the unit “to have a sophisticated Manhattan penthouse feel,” said Joe Schwartzbauer, the listing agent for Brix Real Estate.
The condo, completed in 2009, mixes modern detailing with traditional crown molding and walnut woodwork.
An Art Deco-inspired wrought-iron staircase leads up to the entertaining level, where you can watch movies, serve guests from a wet bar and play billiards by a fireplace. On warm days, the party can spill onto a 550-square foot private outdoor terrace.
Ownership perks include concierge services from the St. Paul Hotel across the street and membership to the St. Paul Athletic Club.
At $1.8 million, the penthouse could be considered a bargain; in 2009, it was listed for $2.975 million.
Other features:
• Two en suite bedrooms and four bathrooms.
• Top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen with marble countertops, double sinks, Thermador ovens, Wolf range and SubZero refrigerator.
• Four gas fireplaces including one in the master bathroom.
• A surround-sound theater room with a 60-inch TV.
• Heated floors in the master and guest bathrooms.
• Italian marble floors in the entry.
Joe and Becca Schwartzbauer, Brix Real Estate, 612-743-0274, have the listing.
