NVent Electric has purchased an Illinois- maker of cable trays and holding racks, in a move that expands its electrical fastening business.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not disclosed.

The purchase of WBT LLC is nVent's second acquisition since it split from Pentair to become an independent company in May 2018. NVent closed on its $128 million Spain-based Eldon electrical-enclosures firm purchase in September. Now it's adding WBT.

WBT will become part of nVent's Electrical & Fastening Solutions (EFS) division and will be marketed as part of the nVent Caddy product line. The additional products, which help hold and route wire cables through buildings and worksites, are expected to expand nVent's product options and cross several business segments.

nVent, which is based in England but largely managed from St. Louis Park, caters to electrical, thermal or heat/cooling management customers as well as building and construction firms and industrial clients.

"WBT's unique and labor-saving cable tray product line is the perfect complement to our nVent CADDY j-hooks and fasteners, allowing us to offer customers a one-stop solution for cable management and pathways for DNS as well as commercial and industrial applications," said Robert van der Kolk, president of nVent's electrical fastening unit.

nVent's stock price rose 15 cents a share to $26.82 in early trading Monday.