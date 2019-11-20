Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford told reporters Tuesday he received death threats from fans after the Nittany Lions’ 31-26 loss at the Gophers on Nov. 9, prompting him to delete social media apps from his phone.

ESPN.com quoted Clifford as saying: "It's kind of sad to say, but you know how fans sometimes get. ... It gets a little crazy. I was kind of, I guess, sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages."

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he doesn’t know of any specific instances like that involving his players, but he doesn’t doubt they experience it as well.

“That’s how sick our world is,” Fleck said. “… You deal with that when you’re in the public light or in sports. People have such a passion for something, and you take it to an extreme level.”

