Bob Motzko referred to the Gophers loss to lowly Ferris State this past weekend as “a bad movie rerun.”

His players might have saved the reference for Friday’s performance.

While Motzko lamented his team’s temporary slide back into the inconsistent play that plagued the Gophers’ first half of the season, the players relived the nightmare that was the four-game sweep at the hand of Penn State to end their season last year.

The Gophers fell 4-2 to No. 9 Penn State on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of an announced crowd of 7,375. They fell to 6-8-4 (3-3-3-0 Big Ten) while Penn State improved to 12-5-2 (4-4-1-1 Big Ten). The two close the series 7 p.m. Saturday.

Brent Gates Jr. scored his fifth power-play goal of the season at 17:16 in the first period, when he snapped the puck in after a series of shots from the rest of his unit. Senior winger Tyler Sheehy assisted, extending his point streak to a career-high nine games.

PENN STATE 4, GOPHERS MEN 2 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Penn State (FSN)

Gates Jr. has scored three-consecutive power play goals, all within the past week. Overall, he has a goal in each of the past four games, plus five of the past six.

But Gates Jr., commented earlier this week that his team needed to be more efficient at 5-on-5 scoring, something with which Penn State didn’t seem to struggle. The team led the nation heading into this game with 94 goals this season, averaging 5.22 per game.

Junior winger Brandon Biro scored first for the Nittany Lions at 3:29 in the second period, flinging a shot past Gophers junior goaltender Mat Robson while on his way down after a trip from freshman center Sammy Walker.

Then at 8:09 in the second, Penn State center Ludvig Larsson dropped a pass back to senior defenseman Kevin Kerr unmarked in the circle for him to shoot top-shelf.

Penn State only needed 1:23 into the third period to score its third unanswered goal, this time from junior winger Denis Smirnov.

Gophers senior winger Jack Ramsey put his team within one at 7:17 of the third period with his first goal and point of the season. Ramsey last scored against Penn State in the final game of the season last year, and five of his 21 career points are against the Nittany Lions.

But Penn State sophomore center Alex Limoges scored an empty netter with 18 seconds to play to seal the Gophers’ loss.

“They’re offensive. You look at their lineup, they’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of points, and they’ve got pretty spread out scoring,” Gates Jr., said of Penn State earlier this week. “They kind of just come at you with that, they’ve got a few lines that they can just punch you all game and keep rolling them.”

Unfortunately for the Gophers, Penn State’s defense was just as stout as its offensive. The team blocked 14 shots through the first two periods alone.

Gophers center Rem Pitlick, who saw his eight-game point streak snapped, said he still hadn’t forgotten about Penn State’s misdeeds from last season. And Friday night likely didn’t help that.

“Just that they swept us, and the fashion that they did it,” Pitlick said earlier this week. “It’s just frustrating.”