WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Minnesota Thursday to promote the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a White House official said.

The trade deal needs congressional approval in order to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that the three countries struck in 1994.

Pence is scheduled to visit R & J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, in Clay County near Fargo, N.D. He will tour the facility and talk to farmers about how the new trade deal will benefit farmers in Minnesota.

Pence is also scheduled to visit St. Paul and appear at Gerdau Ameristeel, a White House official said. The vice president will tour the steel mill and give a speech to employees. The Trump administration has placed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in the name of national security in order to shore up the U.S. steel industry.