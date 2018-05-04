The Pen Pals writers series has announced its lineup for fall and winter, bringing in five notable writers to Hopkins.

Each author will do an event at 7:30 p.m. on a Thursday evening, followed by an 11 a.m. Friday event. Everything takes place at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Here is the lineup:

Timothy Egan, New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and columnist and author of the best-selling nonfiction book about the Great Depression, “The Worst Hard Time.” Sept. 27 and 28.

Amor Towles, author of the best-selling “A Gentleman in Moscow,” Oct. 11 and 12.

Min Jin Lee, author of “Pachinko,” a finalist for the National Book Award. Oct. 25 and 26.

Lauren Groff, author of “Fates and Furies,” also a finalist for a National Book Award, Feb. 7 and 8, 2019.

Celeste Ng, author of “Little Fires Everywhere,” May 2 and 3, 2019.

Season tickets start at $180 and will go on sale Monday, May 7. Individual tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 1. They can be purchased online at supportHCLIB.org or by calling 612-543-8112.

