The Pen Pals writers series has announced its lineup for fall and winter, bringing in five notable writers to Hopkins.
Each author will do an event at 7:30 p.m. on a Thursday evening, followed by an 11 a.m. Friday event. Everything takes place at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.
Here is the lineup:
Timothy Egan, New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and columnist and author of the best-selling nonfiction book about the Great Depression, “The Worst Hard Time.” Sept. 27 and 28.
Amor Towles, author of the best-selling “A Gentleman in Moscow,” Oct. 11 and 12.
Min Jin Lee, author of “Pachinko,” a finalist for the National Book Award. Oct. 25 and 26.
Lauren Groff, author of “Fates and Furies,” also a finalist for a National Book Award, Feb. 7 and 8, 2019.
Celeste Ng, author of “Little Fires Everywhere,” May 2 and 3, 2019.
Season tickets start at $180 and will go on sale Monday, May 7. Individual tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 1. They can be purchased online at supportHCLIB.org or by calling 612-543-8112.
@StribBooks
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.